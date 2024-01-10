MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Cut to $102.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MSM stock opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

