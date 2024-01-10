Smith Salley & Associates Has $418,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 70,693 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,431,000. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

