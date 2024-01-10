Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 617 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

