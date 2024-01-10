SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Block

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.