Simmons Bank Acquires 1,527 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

