8,000 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in HP by 15.8% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HP by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $91,249,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

HP Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

