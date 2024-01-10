2,575 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.