SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $474,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

