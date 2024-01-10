Simmons Bank Has $1.02 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,960,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,574,000 after buying an additional 99,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

