Smith Salley & Associates Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MUB opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

