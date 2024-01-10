Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 326 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Splunk were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,720,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 362.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $152.77.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

