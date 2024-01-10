Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.