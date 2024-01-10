Smith Salley & Associates Sells 1,087 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

