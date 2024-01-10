Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 112.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
FCNCA stock opened at $1,390.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,528.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,428.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,384.20.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86%.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
