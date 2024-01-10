Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 169,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,341,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FENY opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

