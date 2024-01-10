12,785 Shares in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 7,982 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $58,268.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,469.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 7,982 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $58,268.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,469.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $75,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $338,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $135.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.65 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

