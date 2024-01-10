Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

