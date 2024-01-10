Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$17.94

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTL. CIBC dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTL

Mullen Group Trading Down 1.7 %

MTL stock opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3518696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.