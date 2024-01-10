W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $66.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Shares of WPC opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $99,983,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 1,422,490 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.