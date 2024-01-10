STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $53.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of STM stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

