Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $113.44

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.44.

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock worth $283,725. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

