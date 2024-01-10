Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

