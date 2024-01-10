Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMPL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.44. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.