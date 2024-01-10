Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

