HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

HEI opened at $170.54 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $191.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,143. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

