Analysts Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) PT at $167.59

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.49. The firm has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

