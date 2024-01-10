Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE CRBG opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 97.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 107.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 376,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 344,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

