Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price at $944.67

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $944.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,082.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,008.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $914.58. The stock has a market cap of $506.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $549.99 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 43.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

