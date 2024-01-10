MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

MLTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

MLTX stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $775,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 423,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,872,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

