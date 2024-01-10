Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SEE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 177.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 251.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.