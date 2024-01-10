Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$72.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NTR opened at C$71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$75.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$80.44. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$70.69 and a twelve month high of C$113.32.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.49). The firm had revenue of C$7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.70 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 6.5588235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

