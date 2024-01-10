Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.99.

MOZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$356.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

