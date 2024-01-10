EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,675 in the last ninety days. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 328,655 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,708,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 316,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 296,638 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $24.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

