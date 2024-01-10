CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $375.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CACI. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CACI International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in CACI International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 367,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in CACI International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock opened at $324.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CACI International has a 12-month low of $275.79 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

