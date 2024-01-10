ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.86.

ACO.X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

ACO.X opened at C$38.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$45.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$373,000.00. In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$373,000.00. Also, Director Norman M. Steinberg bought 1,298 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,985.98. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,398 shares of company stock valued at $767,916 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

