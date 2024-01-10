Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $31.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have commented on TRMK. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Trustmark alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRMK

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.85. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.27 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 65.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 251,681 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 186.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.