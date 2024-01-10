Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives $24.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 10.03. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $58.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

