American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

