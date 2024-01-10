LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) vs. Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Head to Head Contrast

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LightPath Technologies and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shoals Technologies Group 1 2 12 0 2.73

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.90%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 94.84%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Shoals Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $32.93 million 1.39 -$4.05 million ($0.12) -10.17 Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 7.26 $127.61 million $0.85 16.42

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -11.91% -11.80% -7.59% Shoals Technologies Group 30.01% 19.03% 11.56%

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats LightPath Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

