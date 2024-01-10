Contrasting Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) & LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 10.75% 14.72% 5.70% Bitcoin Depot N/A -2,218.71% -13.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LexinFintech and Bitcoin Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

LexinFintech currently has a consensus price target of $2.66, suggesting a potential upside of 36.41%. Bitcoin Depot has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 133.78%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than LexinFintech.

This table compares LexinFintech and Bitcoin Depot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.22 $118.85 million $1.09 1.79 Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Volatility and Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Bitcoin Depot on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.