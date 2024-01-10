CI&T (NYSE:CINT) vs. 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) Head to Head Contrast

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

12 ReTech has a beta of 6.83, indicating that its stock price is 583% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 12 ReTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A CI&T 7.18% 16.48% 7.82%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares 12 ReTech and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 12 ReTech and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 5 1 0 2.17

CI&T has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 16.56%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 12 ReTech and CI&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $660,000.00 0.00 -$5.26 million N/A N/A CI&T $423.72 million 1.54 $24.39 million $0.23 21.26

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Summary

CI&T beats 12 ReTech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

