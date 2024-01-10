Contrasting Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) & Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vermilion Energy and Vital Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Vital Energy 2 2 5 0 2.33

Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.91%. Vital Energy has a consensus price target of $60.56, indicating a potential upside of 40.79%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Vermilion Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 40.95% 9.57% 4.96% Vital Energy 36.25% 21.47% 8.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Vital Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $2.67 billion 0.72 $1.01 billion $4.28 2.77 Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.64 $631.51 million $30.58 1.41

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia. It also owns 20% interests in the offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production facilities that covers 59,552 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

