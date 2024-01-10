StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Up 4.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
