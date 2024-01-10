StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.