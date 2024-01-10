StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

ACOR stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.20.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

