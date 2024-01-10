StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

TUP stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

