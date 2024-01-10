StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.19 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $10.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

