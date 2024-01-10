ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXFree Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Down 28.0 %

CFRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

