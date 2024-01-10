ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Down 28.0 %
CFRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
