ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Down 28.0 %

CFRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

