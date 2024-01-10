Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

