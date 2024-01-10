Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

FENG opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

