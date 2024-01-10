EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Stock Performance

EMKR stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.59. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 72.56%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

About EMCORE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 466,212 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

