EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMKR stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.59. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 72.56%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
